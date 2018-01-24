Samsung releases the official 2018 Winter Olympics app

If you're an Olympics nerd, then take note: Samsung has released the official app of the PyeongChang 2018 games. It's ready for download now in the App Store and Google Play Store. The app is available in Korean, English, French, Japanese and Chinese (it's not clear whether this means Mandarin, Cantonese or both).
The app aims to deliver a smooth Olympics experience by functioning as a one-stop shop for athlete information, rankings, medal standings, records for both the Olympics and Paralympics and real-time updates. It's powered by Samsung, which has been involved with the Olympic Games since 1998, when they were set in Seoul. Now, the games are returning to Samsung's home country two decades later.