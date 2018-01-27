Elon Musk's Boring Company is selling a flamethrower

There are 20,000 on sale. And before you ask: yes, these should be legal. Musk said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms allows throwers with flames shorter than 10 feet, which looks to be the case here.

Why a flamethrower? Musk hasn't said, but he did indicate that he would sell a flamethrower when Boring Company hats sold out, and he's clearly living up to that promise. It's certainly consistent with the firm's "if it sounds good, do it" ethos -- remember, Elon Musk founded The Boring Company on impulse after he was caught in traffic. It's undoubtedly going to garner attention as a marketing ploy. The question is, what happens if and when the flamethrower sells out? We have a hunch that Musk would be happy to top this with another novelty, especially since the company's first tunnels won't see service for a while.