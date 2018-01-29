‘Dragster’ record holder stripped of his title after 35 years

As noted by Polygon, Rogers never provided recorded proof of his time, and his personal blog gives only a cursory explanation of how he achieved the record, recognized as the longest standing gaming record in April of last year. Twin Galaxies cites "numerous credible sources confirming the veracity" of the software model and analysis that invalidated Rogers' score, as well as "a significant amount of circumstantial evidence" that goes beyond his single score (which may be why they decided to strip him of all records).

Twin Galaxies says that it performed its due diligence in making sure the disputed time was, in fact, invalid. "We cannot change Activision's acknowledgement of this score but we have an overall responsibility for gaming achievements and can no longer accept their historical records as the sole justification for scores set at the time," wrote the organization in a forum thread. "We were not there, can not find any of the evidentiary materials they used at the time to confirm the score, and could not find anyone who would on-the-record testify that they directly saw the evidence that was presented to Activision."

Updated: to reflect a time in seconds, not minutes.