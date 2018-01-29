MIT's ColorFab can 3D print jewelry that changes colors

To use ColorFab, you'll have to upload your 3D model to its interface and then pick a color pattern. The parts of the object that can transform have a pixelated design, and you can choose which pixels to activate (change color) or deactive (switch back to transparent) within ColorFab's interface. Based on the team's tests, it takes the system 23 minutes to change an object's colors, but they believe they can make the wait time shorter by using more powerful lights or adding more light-adaptable dyes. In addition, the team is also working to conjure up a design that allows a ColorFab object to create secondary hues.

Once the method has been refined further, the researchers might adapt it for use by the garment industry, since they envision a future wherein the technique can be applied to to clothing, as well. The researchers' goal isn't just to enable the creation of color-changing goods, though -- they're also hoping that ColorFab can lessen the waste we produce:

MIT professor and team member Stefanie Mueller explained: