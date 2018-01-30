Amazon's Tom Clancy series 'Jack Ryan' premieres August 31st

The trailer definitely gives a feel for what to expect. This is classic spy thriller fare with gunplay, explosions and sex galore -- not that you'd expect a nuanced, tender drama given the subject matter. It does look promising, though, and the involvement of Lost's Carlton Cuse (as executive producer) and Imitation Game's Morten Tyldum (as director) gives it a good pedigree.

And did we mention that this is Amazon's first-ever Super Bowl ad for a Prime Video show? It not only suggests that Amazon has a lot of confidence in Jack Ryan, but shows how far the company's video ambitions have come since Instant Video hit the scene in 2011. Where it used to be a warehouse for old movies and TV shows, it's now amassing originals that can justify the level of promotion you'd expect for a Hollywood blockbuster.