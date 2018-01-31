Spotify is testing a Pandora-esque standalone Android app

The listing's description reads:

"When you have access to all the music in the world, finding the right thing to play can feel like a challenge. With Stations, you can listen immediately, and switching stations is simple and seamless -- no searching or typing needed. As you listen, it learns what you like and creates personalised stations that you'll love."

You don't need to be a paying Spotify member to use the app, but TechCrunch says it has a built-in log-in button for the main application. Stations will probably serve ads, and the idea might be to convince users to sign up for Spotify Premium, which doesn't have them. According to TC, Spotify is testing the app in Australia, but that it's not compatible with a lot of Android devices.

While we can see the listing on Google Play on a browser, we can confirm that it's not compatible with our Android devices, including a flagship phone (Galaxy S8). It's not clear if it's because of our location or if it's because it's really only just compatible with a very few devices -- Variety said that it's also not compatible with a Google Pixel. Unfortunately, that might mean it's only available to very early testers or to Spotify's own employees at this point. "We are always testing new products and experiences," the company told TechCrunch, "but have no further news to share at this time."