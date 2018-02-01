Bungie’s ‘Destiny 2’ roadmap is designed to win back players

Every feature in the roadmap "will be delivered to every player of Destiny 2," writes game director Christopher Barrett. "Some of these delivery dates may change, but everything you see listed here is being worked on the by the team. While there are larger projects in development, these are the game enhancements you'll find in your immediate future. If any of these deployments change, we'll let you know."

Some of these features have already been discussed by Bungie, others are new additions, such as a public chat function (although they may come to regret that), better rewards, private matches and a 6v6 Iron Banner mode, plus others. The Sandbox update is slated for 27 March -- this is the team responsible for the way weapons and abilities work in the game, and one that has faced a lot of community griping in recent times. Tweaks here might help recover some of the lapsed player base, but with at least two months to go, that might not be soon enough.