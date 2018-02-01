Google backs a single stylus for all your devices

USI's technology works by using a two-way (stylus-to-device and vice-versa) communication mechanism, which can command the stylus to switch to a less noisy frequency to prevent interference. The mechanism also allows preferences (like ink color and style) to be stored in the stylus itself and makes it possible for compatible devices to be able to recognize multiple stylus input. Want to collaborate on a drawing with a friend? The tech will enable you to draw together at the same time.

The fact that Google joined the project likely means future touchscreen Chromebooks and maybe even Pixel devices will support the USI standard. If that's the case, you'll be able to use one digital pen not only for multiple Google devices, but also for those made by Dell, Wacom and USI's other members, in the future.