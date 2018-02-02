Louisville wants a fleet of drones to survey areas after shootings

Cities had to apply for the FAA and DOT's US Unmanned Aerial System Integration Pilot Program by the end of last November, but of the hundreds of applicants, only five will be chosen. So far, only Louisville is proposing this particular use for a drone fleet, according to Gizmodo.

But the city's mayor and civic innovation chief believe a host of UAVs buzzing in to photograph or video record a location and leaving thereafter would be less of a privacy violation than blanketing the city in security cameras -- and be cheaper, too. Louisville won't know if its pitch will be be accepted for the program for a couple months, according to WDRB.