'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer reveals Han's roots

The teaser also offers peeks at Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke as Qi'Ra, who "knows" what Han really is, as well as Woody Harrelson (Tobias Beckett) recruiting Han for a fateful crew. Naturally, you get a good look at Star Wars mainstays like Lando (played by Donald Glover) and Chewie.

Solo premieres on May 25th. Will it succeed? It's hard to say. Like Rogue One, this movie isn't obliged to conform to the style of the core Star Wars saga. It's likewise filling in backstory for a character that many fans consider sacrosanct (see: "Han shot first"). It has Empire Strikes Back's Lawrence Kasdan as a writer and Ron Howard as director, however, so the storytelling talent is there. It's mainly a matter of execution.