Apple's Shazam acquisition faces scrutiny from European Commission

In a statement, the EC said, "The European Commission has accepted a request from Austria, France, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden to assess under the EU Merger Regulation the proposed acquisition of Shazam by Apple. The Commission considers the transaction may threaten to adversely affect competition in the European Economic Area."

Apple will now have to get approval from the EC, which can decide to clear the deal outright, approve with conditions or move forward with a full investigation into the proposed acquisition.