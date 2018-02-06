Grammarly patches bug that could expose everything you write

Project Zero researcher Travis Ormandy called the vulnerability a "high-severity bug" since it severely violates users' expectations of privacy and security. Grammarly told Gizmodo that it managed to issue a patch before it caused problems -- Ormandy said the company rolled out a fix within hours of his report -- and that there's no evidence that anybody's information was compromised. It's keeping an eye out for any suspicious activity, though... as it should, because the vulnerability had the potential to expose more than just your typos.