Microsoft releases its LinkedIn resume helper for Word

Resume Assistant's requirements are currently quite stiff: in addition to Office 365, you need to use Word in English and set Windows' region to one of several countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the US). Support for other platforms, countries and languages will have to wait until sometime in the "coming months." Still, it's a start -- and if you do live in the right place, this might be enough to help you stand out in a crowded field of applicants.