Microsoft releases its LinkedIn resume helper for Word

Microsoft is now ready to polish your job applications -- the company has released its LinkedIn-powered Resume Assistant for Office 365 subscribers. The AI-based helper sifts through LinkedIn profiles to find prominent examples of work experience and skill listings for your dream job, giving you some helpful tips for customizing your CV. You can also tap the ProFinder marketplace to talk to experts who can offer career advice, and search for relevant jobs without leaving Word.
Resume Assistant's requirements are currently quite stiff: in addition to Office 365, you need to use Word in English and set Windows' region to one of several countries (Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa and the US). Support for other platforms, countries and languages will have to wait until sometime in the "coming months." Still, it's a start -- and if you do live in the right place, this might be enough to help you stand out in a crowded field of applicants.