Olympus' tiny Pen E-PL9 has 4K and image stabilization

In another nod to its beginner market, Olympus has added a simplified menu system and touchscreen. That way, un-savvy users can "start their journey of photographic experimentation gradually via touchscreen selection of creative programs before moving on to more traditional settings," it explained in a press release. As with the last model, the screen tilts out and down to ease selfie shots.

The Olympus Pen E-PL9 will come to Europe, Asia and other regions around the world in March for €699/£649 with the kit 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 power zoom lens or €549/£579 for the body only (in black, brown and white). We should know more about North American pricing and availability in the weeks to come.