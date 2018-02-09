Code suggests Google Assistant will come to all Chromebooks

Google Assistant code for ChromeOS has been spotted before, but this is the first time we've seen a reference to a code commit. While the Pixelbook is a stunning device, many folks choose Chromebooks as an inexpensive web and email machine or basic PC for family members. Having the Assistant, then, will make them a lot more useful for that crowd.

It's hard to say when the feature will arrive, as the time between a committed feature and wide release can vary drastically. On top of that, it could take manufacturers like ASUS and HP awhile to implement it. On the other hand, it's a pretty strong selling point, so that could motivate Google and sellers to get it ready as soon as possible.