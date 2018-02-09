Show More Results

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
LG may update its flagship V30 with an AI camera

The rumored V30s will also have more storage space.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
12h ago in Gadgetry
Comments
LG's V30 smartphone arrived last fall as a strong flagship with notable flaws, but we loved how much it suited the vlog life. Rumor has it that LG will announce a new model at the upcoming Mobile World Congress: The V30s, a largely similar phone equipped with a new AI-powered camera.

Per the rumor mill (ETNews via Phone Radar), the V30s' AI camera would work with an "LG Lens" functionality similar to Google Lens on the Pixel 2 or Bixby Vision on Samsung's Galaxy S8. In other words, point the phone at an object and the camera will recognize it and provide on-screen context. It's unclear if that extends beyond AI recognition to the heights of assistanceship that Samsung's and Google's AI-plus-camera platforms aspire to be.

Scuttlebutt also noted that the LG V30s should offer 256GB of internal storage, the same as the hideously expensive 2 million won ($1,800) V30 Signature Edition and double the 128GB cap of the stock LG V30. The new model will also include a MicroSD slot for further expansion. Assuming Phone Radar's leaks are accurate, the V30s will go on sale in South Korea in early March after it debuts at MWC.

