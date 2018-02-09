Viacom says its streaming service will launch this year

There's no word yet on exactly what will make up that tens of thousands of hours of content, but Davis said, "You should assume that we are really putting all of Viacom's assets against this." Viacom's holdings include MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Nickelodeon and CMT. There have been multiple reports that Viacom is considering a merger with CBS, and while it's not at all certain the merger will actually happen, it would be interesting to see what would happen to Viacom's ad-supported streaming service and CBS' All Access subscription service if it did.

Viacom plans to launch its service by September and says it won't be intended for cord cutters. Instead, Viacom sees it as more of a complement to a cable TV subscription.