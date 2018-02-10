The Morning After: Weekend Edition

Watch this video with your sound turned on. SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket

After a brief delay, the most powerful rocket in the world launched yesterday afternoon. While the Falcon Heavy's top portion (complete with Space Oddity-playing Tesla roadster and Starman aboard) is proceeding on a path that will take it beyond Mars' orbit into the asteroid belt, two of its booster rockets safely returned to Earth. The center core, unfortunately, did not survive an attempted landing on a drone ship but overall the mission appears to be a success. So what's next for Musk & Co.? The BFR.

The case is finally over.

Uber settles with Waymo over allegations of stolen trade secrets

The case between Uber and Waymo is over, and Uber is settling with Waymo over claims that the former stole trade secrets. The payout is a 0.34 percent equity stake in Uber to Waymo which totals around $245 million, according to CNBC. Waymo's accusation was that Uber stole trade secrets (some 14,000 files, allegedly) after engineer Anthony Levandowski left Uber to start Otto, the self-driving truck company that was then purchased by Uber in 2016 for $680 million.

Thanks to a major redesign, Snap's future is looking bright for the first time in awhile.

Snapchat swaps mess for money

Snap Inc. took a major risk when it completely redesigned Snapchat a few months ago -- it's no secret that people don't like change. But after constantly struggling to add new users since going public last February, the company decided it needed to make adjustments to attract people and keep others coming back. The solution was to refine the app with an easier-to-use layout and to separate friends' posts from media content. Suddenly Snapchat became a more refined app.

You can do better than a pile of notifications on your wrist.

How to set up your smartwatch

Now that smartwatches are actually useful enough for the general populace, setting them up isn't as pedestrian a task as pairing with your phone and calling it a day. On the surface, customizing your new device may not seem like a complicated task, but people often overlook some of the tools that can potentially make wearables more helpful. From recommended settings to the apps worth downloading, here's a walkthrough of what you should look out for when setting up your new wearable.

We've entered a golden age of video and photography.

How to buy a camera in 2018

Stop waving your smartphone at me. Steve Dent takes a tour of the best cameras out there in 2018, running the full gamut from high-powered compacts to top-of-the-range DSLRs that would make fashion photographers recreate that thinking emoji. If you're looking to upgrade, or are ready to step up from phone photography, here's where you should be looking.

