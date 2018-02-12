Don't even try to repair Apple's HomePod

The upshot: there are plenty of interesting design decisions. Apple uses conductive screw posts to transfer power across the speaker instead of messy wires. And since it didn't have room for a large-diameter cone in the woofer to help pump out bass, it relied on a deeper-travel voice coil with a large magnet. A microphone inside the speaker calibrates the woofer to prevent it from overpowering other frequencies.

There's also a hidden proprietary port at the bottom, although that's likely used to program the HomePod at the factory.

The findings are unfortunate news if you're the sort who's comfortable with repairing a speaker when it breaks. With that in mind, it's clear that Apple doesn't think you should have to. It's a stationary device with no external moving parts, and iFixit adds that it's "built like a tank." It's not going to rattle itself apart. If it does break, though, you effectively end up with a paperweight that may need to be replaced outright.