Vizio SmartCast TVs now play nice with Alexa

The displays will respond to volume, channel, power and input setting changes with a voice command. Users can also fast forward, rewind and pause on some apps. Note that Alexa isn't built into the display; this is a skill integration, so it requires an Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or any other piece of Alexa-enabled hardware to work.

To activate this Alexa skill, download the Amazon Alexa app. Make sure you're signed into the app, and that your Alexa-enabled speaker or product is set up. If your Vizio's Quick Start mode isn't enabled, you'll want to toggle that on or Alexa will not be able to turn on your display. On your Vizio remote, launch Smartcast TV, and then press the up arrow. Click "Extras" on the menu bar that appears, then go to "Voice Settings" and "Pair Display." Now, on your phone, go to the website address that appears on your Vizio. Create a My Vizio account (or enter your username and password if you have already done that) and sign in. Finally, enter the PIN on your TV screen. You can see a step by step guide in the video below.