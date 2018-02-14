Sony's STEM-focused coding toy is ready for classrooms

Koov had something of a tortured journey to store shelves, and last summer Sony turned to Indiegogo to test demand for the kits. Unfortunately, the project missed its crowdfunding goal by $1,656, forcing the company to think about how it was going to bring the gear to the US. Half a year later, and the company will now sell direct to consumers via its website, with the first kits being aimed at schools.

The Educator Kit will set you back $519.99 and comes with more than 300 blocks, two DC motors, an accelerometer, light sensor and a pair of photo reflectors. You'll also get all the necessary gears, servos, switches, gears and cables necessary for your rugrat (ages eight or older) to go toe-to-toe to Boston Dynamics. Pre-order today and you can expect the first sets to arrive at your door at the end of March,