Watch Starman and its Tesla get swallowed by the darkness of space

Starman is drifting farther and farther away from us, that a lot of the telescopes that have been tracking its journey will soon no longer be able to see it. The Virtual Telescope Project, which has been keeping an eye on the spacefarer and its trusty Tesla from the time they left the planet aboard the first Falcon Heavy launch, is bidding the duo goodbye by live streaming their trajectory one last time. VTP gives people a way to access several robotic telescopes in real time over the internet -- the images of Starman and its Tesla zooming across the sky, in particular, were and will be provided by the Tenagra Observatories in Arizona.
Take note, however, that you won't be seeing the spacesuit-clad mannequin up close like this:
The batteries that powered the system that captured Starman's close-up videos already died 12 hours after SpaceX's Falcon Heavy ferried it outside the Earth's atmosphere. Instead, you'll see a bright dot moving through lots of other brighter dots, like this:
[Image credit: Virtual Space Telescope / Tenagra Observatories]
Hey, Starman is already on its way to Mars orbit and then the Asteroid Belt -- that's the best view we can get. Virtual Telescope Project's live broadcast begins at 4:15 AM PT / 7:15 AM ET today, February 14th. Just go to the project's web tv page if you want to watch the astro-mannequin get swallowed by the darkness of deep space.