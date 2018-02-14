Watch Starman and its Tesla get swallowed by the darkness of space

Take note, however, that you won't be seeing the spacesuit-clad mannequin up close like this:

The batteries that powered the system that captured Starman's close-up videos already died 12 hours after SpaceX's Falcon Heavy ferried it outside the Earth's atmosphere. Instead, you'll see a bright dot moving through lots of other brighter dots, like this:

[Image credit: Virtual Space Telescope / Tenagra Observatories]

Hey, Starman is already on its way to Mars orbit and then the Asteroid Belt -- that's the best view we can get. Virtual Telescope Project's live broadcast begins at 4:15 AM PT / 7:15 AM ET today, February 14th. Just go to the project's web tv page if you want to watch the astro-mannequin get swallowed by the darkness of deep space.