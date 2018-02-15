Google's Phone app is getting chat heads like Facebook Messenger

Android Police has captured the bubble icon in action, and as you can see above, it looks just like Messenger's. In addition to chat heads, Phone app version 17 might finally add Real-Time Text support for the hearing or speech-impaired and pretty much anyone who needs it. Android Police says it's unsure if the feature is rolling out with version 17 or if Google is merely getting close to releasing it. In the APK's page, though, it says "Google-powered voicemail transcription for T-Mobile USA users" under "What's New." You can download the APK yourself if you want to get Phone version 17 right now, but you can also wait for Google to officially roll out the update.