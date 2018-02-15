'Silent Streets' sequel beefs up the AR sleuthing on iOS

The first title had some slightly clunky AR elements, but the company is now using Apple's ARKit for its real-world clue hunting. In the preview, it's clear that there's plenty more AR content, including the player hanging out in a mortuary, searching corpses for clues. That should dovetail neatly with the hand drawn artwork and professional voice acting that was present in the original.

Silent Streets: The Mocking Bird will arrive on iOS devices on March 1st, and you can pre-order the first episode of this particular saga from today. An Android version is coming in the near future, but there's no word -- yet -- on when it will actually arrive. But that just gives you more time to pick up a deerstalker, cloak, cane and fake mustache, right?