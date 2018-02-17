PowerUp releases its phone-controlled paper airplane

Most of the kits will arrive later in the month, although a few (including the standard Solo kit) might not ship until May.

As before, PowerUp's Dart is all about converting paper planes from simple gliders into powered aircraft you can steer with an app. It should not only be less expensive than a model aircraft (especially if there's a crash), but gives you the freedom to fold the airplane that suits your style. You can make a slow-but-steady distance champ, a speed demon or something in between. Think of it as a customizable remote-controlled machine that you can afford to fly aggressively.