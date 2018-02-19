Apple updates all of its operating systems to fix app-crashing bug

Using a specific character in the Telugu language native to India was enough to crash a variety of chat apps, including iMessage, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Gmail and Outlook, though Telegram and Skype were seemingly immune. The issue was particularly troubling for iPhone users, as the affected apps would continue to crash even after reloading them, essentially shutting users out -- only deleting the character using complex workarounds would liberate the app. Worse, it could even reportedly crash the entire iOS SpringBoard software that runs the home screen.

Since the issue also reportedly affected software like the App Store, Apple also included tvOS in its slew of mass updates. Per its security updates page, the following were pushed out today, which users should download if they want to avoid a stray character crashing their apps.