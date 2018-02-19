Hasbro's first HasLab toy is a replica of Jabba the Hutt's barge

If the project reaches its funding goal, Jabba's Sail Barge (or The Khetanna if you're a Star Wars geek) will come with a 64-page booklet with behind-the-scenes details, set photos, interviews and blueprints of the actual set piece in the film as well as production information on the toy. The barge also comes with a 3.75-inch scale Jabba the Hutt and soft cloth sails for the top of the sand boat.

The barge itself is on display to media at the toy fair and looks even bigger than that GI Joe aircraft carrier that came out a while back. It's incredibly detailed, too, with a tiny Ithorian (Hammerhead) skeleton in the jail. Hasbro has a few renderings you can check out to see all the little details. While the program is currently only for Star Wars-themed toys at this point, there are possible plans for other brands to make the cut, like My Little Pony or Transformers. LEGO Ideas does something similar, too, producing fan-led toys like a Minecraft set and Women of NASA. These aren't funding campaigns, really; mostly, larger companies like LEGO and Hasbro use them as promotional platforms and as a way to gauge interest.