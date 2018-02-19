Samsung patents a flying screen that could be used for hovering video

Additionally, the proposed design shows that the drone could be able to track a users' eyes, head or hands and would be able to be controlled based on movements of those parts. The system may also be able to track a user's pupils and adjust the position of its screen based on the angle of their gaze. That might be fun when it's your tablet following you at home so you can watch a movie while you do your chores, but it may not be as great when it's a hovering ad following you down the street. Luckily, it's just a theoretical for now, and there's no guarantee it will ever come to fruition. But at the very least, it gives us an idea as to what directions these companies are considering taking this technology.