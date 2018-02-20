Play 'Doom' with motion controls on Nintendo Switch

Once you install the update, head into the menu and toggle "motion aiming." This allows you to aim by moving the right Joy-Con, similar to controls in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Splatoon 2.

Sean Buckley, one of our associate editors, spent some time with Doom before the game was released, and he was impressed with the port. He was surprised by the fact that "Doom on the Nintendo Switch feels identical to Doom on other platforms," given the Switch's hardware limits. He was enthusiastic from his limited time with the demo, and it looks like Bethesda has done the game justice.