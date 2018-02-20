Show More Results

Engadget giveaway: Win a pro controller package from Scuf Gaming!

Maybe it's time to give that eSports career a go?
Jon Turi, @jonturi
12h ago in Gadgetry
Engadget

Edge. That's what helps elevate pro gamers to the next level and Scuf Gaming offers a lot of it in its competitive controllers. The company has beefed-up versions for both PlayStation and Xbox, so you can focus on natural moves with custom settings that work for you. This week, Scuf has provided us with a B.O.T.G bundle along with a second Impact controller (both for PlayStation / PC). As always, these are built to spec at Scuf workshops in the US and UK. The bundle provides limited edition swag, a custom B.O.T.G. Impact controller, cabling and thumbstick and ring & lock kits. Plus, there's the additional Impact controller so you don't have to roll solo.

These competitive units offer on-the-fly interchangeable thumbsticks, adjustable trigger mechanisms and four paddles for improved reach. You can play via Bluetooth or a wired set-up with improved cable retention to avoid accidental breaks in the action. All you need to do is head to the Rafflecopter widget below to give your gaming a professional boost. You'll have up to three chances at winning all the edge you'll need for your next mission!

  • Entries are handled through the Rafflecopter widget above. Comments are no longer accepted as valid methods of entry. You may enter without any obligation to social media accounts, though we may offer them as opportunities for extra entries. Your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.
  • Contest is open to all residents of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec), 18 or older! Sorry, we don't make this rule (we hate excluding anyone), so direct your anger at our lawyers and contest laws if you have to be mad.
  • Winners will be chosen randomly. One (1) winner will receive one (1) SCUF Boots on the Ground Bundle ($289.95, army green controller, PS4/PC) and one SCUF Impact controller ($159.95, honeycomb black, PS4/PC).
  • If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within three days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email. We do not track any of this information for marketing or third-party purposes.
  • This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. Engadget and AOL are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service.
  • The full list of rules, in all of its legalese glory, can be found here.
  • Entries can be submitted until February 21st at 11:59PM ET. Good luck!

