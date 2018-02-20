Google Pay is the new Android Pay

For that, you still have to use Google Wallet, which is now called Google Pay Send to keep it on-brand, if a bit awkwardly. The services won't be split for too much longer, though, as people in the US and UK will be able to send and request cash through the actual Google Pay app "within the next few months." So, beyond the new naming scheme and Android Pay redesign, not a great deal is changing on day one. But soon enough, you'll start to see the brand name appearing in more apps and on more sites, as well as a Google Pay checkout option popping up in new places like Chrome and the Assistant.