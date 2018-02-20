'Rocket League' DLC adds DC superhero flair on March 5th

This isn't the first time we've seen the '89 version of Batman's sweet ride in a video game. Both it and the Batsuit from the film appeared in Batman: Arkham Knight a few years ago. Still, this is the whole group of top tier DC heroes. In addition to the custom Batman cars, Rocket League players will be able to kit out their soccer cars with decals and player banners representing Aquaman, Cyborg, Flash, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Superman and Wonder Woman. The Flash and Wonder Woman get their own set of wheels, while the former also receives a special Speed Force Boost for getting to the soccer ball fast. The entire set of comic book customizations will run $4 as a DLC for the full game.