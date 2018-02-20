Show More Results

Image credit: Netflix
'Santa Clarita Diet' returns to Netflix on March 23rd

The suburban horror-dramedy continues.
David Lumb, @OutOnALumb
7h ago in Services
Netflix

Netflix's show about managing suburban life with a zombie wife, Santa Clarita Diet, proved popular enough to secure a second season last spring. A year from that renewal, fans will finally get to watch when it arrives on March 23rd.

The second season sees husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and wife Sheila (Drew Barrymore) Hammond trying to keep things seeming normal while she slakes her zombie hunger on hapless neighbors. They're joined by rival couple Chris (Joel McHale, Community) and Christa (Maggie Lawson, Psych), along with retired army colonel Ed (Gerald McRaney, This Is Us) and an amateur zombie sleuth (Zachary Knighton, Happy Endings).

