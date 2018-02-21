Nest adds Google Assistant to the indoor Cam IQ

Once devices have received the update, they can perform the same tasks as any other tech with Google Assistant on board. It can perform basic Google searches, tell you about the temperature and weather, add appointments to your calendar and more. Users can also control other Nest devices in their home through the Nest Cam IQ.

Nest is also tweaking its subscription service tiers. Now, subscribers to Nest Aware will have the option of a $5/month plan for five days of cloud storage. Current plans include $10 for 10 days and $30 for 30 days of 24/7 cloud video recording. Nest also claims to have made its Nest Aware alerts more intelligent; the camera can now differentiate between a person and a thing in motion zones and has improved facial recognition. We weren't super impressed with the Nest Cam IQ's facial recognition when we tested it back in July, so it will be interesting to see if the improvements make any difference.