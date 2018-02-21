Sling TV touts 2.2 million subscribers as cord cutting continues

As far as the rest of Dish's business goes, the company picked up an estimated 39,000 new subscribers in the fourth quarter -- an increase of around 11,000 versus last year. Those gains couldn't offset a slight decrease in annual revenue from subscribers ($14.26 billion versus $15.03 billion), or total revenue ($3.48 billion versus $3.75 billion).

All told, while Dish might be doing better with Sling TV than AT&T is with DirecTV Now, AT&T still leads the pack in terms of overall subscribers (25.1 million). But with a $1.2 billion profit thanks to tax benefits, Dish probably can breathe easy while it figures out how to boost those subscription numbers.