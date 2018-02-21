Mike Pence’s space council is big on business, small on science

The full list of appointees is as follows:

Buzz Aldrin, Apollo 11 Astronaut

Tory Bruno, President and CEO of United Launch Alliance

Wes Bush, CEO of Northrop Grumman

Dean Cheng, Scholar at the Heritage Foundation

Eileen Collins, 4-time Shuttle astronaut, first female shuttle commander

Steve Crisafulli, Former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives

Mary Lynne Dittmar, President and CEO of The Coalition for Deep Space Exploration

Adm. Jim Ellis, Retired 4-star Admiral, former head of STRATCOM, and member of the Space Foundation Board of Directors

Tim Ellis, CEO of Relativity Space

Newt Gingrich, Author, former Speaker of the House

Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin Corporation

Homer Hickam, Author of the book "Rocket Boys" and former NASA Marshall Spaceflight Center engineer

Governor Kay Ivey, Governor of Alabama

Fred Klipsch, Founder and Chairman of Hoosiers for Quality Education

Les Lyles, Retired 4-star Air Force General and member of the NASA Advisory Council

Pam Melroy, 3-time Shuttle astronaut and former Deputy Director of the Tactical Technology Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Dennis Muilenburg, CEO of the Boeing Company

Fatih Ozmen, CEO of the Sierra Nevada Corporation

G.P. Bud Peterson, President of the Georgia Institute of Technology

Jack Schmitt, Apollo 17 Astronaut and former Senator

Gwynne Shotwell, President and COO of SpaceX

Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin

Eric Stallmer, President of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation

David Thompson, Founder and CEO of Orbital ATK

Pamela Vaughan, Board Certified Science Teacher

Mandy Vaughn, President of VOX Launch Company

Stu Witt, Founder of Mojave Air and Spaceport, former Navy pilot, former Chairman of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation

David Wolf, 4-time Shuttle astronaut and physician

Pete Worden, Former Air Force General and NASA Ames Center Director

There are definitely some expected names on this list: Executives from Blue Origin, Orbital ATK, SpaceX, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Sierra Nevada, the United Launch Alliance and more are present to represent the interests of private spaceflight companies. There are also military interests, engineers and former astronauts. There isn't much science represented on this list (though Jack Schmitt was a scientist-astronaut); it makes clear that the focus of this administration in space is on commercial and military applications. And of course, there are also some conservative political appointments, such as Newt Gingrich, Steve Crisafulli and Dean Cheng from the Heritage Foundation.

President Trump revived the National Space Council last year. It will advise the president on matters concerning space and coordinate different sectors, from commercial interests to exploration. The Council is chaired by Vice President Mike Pence.