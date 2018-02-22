MLB's 'Home Run Derby VR' is coming to PSVR and Vive this spring

Major League Baseball has gotten into VR lately with a host of initiatives, including partnerships with Google for At Bat VR, Intel for "Game of the Week" live streams and Samsung for immersive highlights of the 2017 season. Now MLB is bringing a VR Home Run Derby that debuted at the All-Star Game and select ballparks to your home via PlayStation VR and HTC Vive.
The game should be available this spring on both platforms, though there are no details on pricing or a specific release date at this time. The game will put you at the plate in three different MLB stadiums -- Marlins Park in Miami, Nationals Park in Washington, DC and Progressive Field in Cleveland -- to hit as many home runs as you can. MLB plans to expand the number of stadiums you can virtually visit to at least 10 over the course of the 2018 season.