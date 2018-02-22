MLB's 'Home Run Derby VR' is coming to PSVR and Vive this spring

The game should be available this spring on both platforms, though there are no details on pricing or a specific release date at this time. The game will put you at the plate in three different MLB stadiums -- Marlins Park in Miami, Nationals Park in Washington, DC and Progressive Field in Cleveland -- to hit as many home runs as you can. MLB plans to expand the number of stadiums you can virtually visit to at least 10 over the course of the 2018 season.