Robinhood's commission-free cryptocurrency trading is live

If you're not in one of the states covered, you can still monitor and track market data for all 16 cryptocurrencies in the Robinhood app. You'll also have access to a new feed, which gives users a way to talk about cryptocurrency, news and market swings in real time with other folks on the system. Robinhood Feed is only available to a limited number of people, however, so you'll need to update the app to see if you're one of them.