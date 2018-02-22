Watch Airbus' drone taxi take to the skies for the first time

The Vahana team's goal is to leverage new and emerging technologies like electric propulsion and machine vision to "democratize personal flight." Their drone only lifted off the ground and touched back down during its first set of tests -- they definitely have a long road ahead to get it ready for forward flight -- but it was a huge deal for the team and the company. If they succeed, Airbus could eventually use the drone for an autonomous passenger network that will give people a way to hail a flying taxi to get to where they want to go.