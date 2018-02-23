Moleskine’s latest smart pen saves your writing to download later

This could actually be handy for writing in busy situations -- trains, outdoors, in low-light -- where pulling out your device to sync up is cumbersome. Unlike the pen that comes with the Smart Writing Set, the Pen+ Ellipse also has a little clip on the cap to slide on to your favorite notebook -- though, of course, you'll be using a $30 one from Moleskine's Smart Writing Set line, since those are the only ones with the aforementioned Ncode smart paper. If you want to make it to the digital note-taking future, you'll have to pay to get there.

And you'll literally have to check off terms and conditions boxes to use the system, if our hands-on with the smart planner notebook is any indication of the rest of the product line. But if you're a believer (with deep pockets) who doesn't mind playing ball within Moleskine's small enclosure of proprietary smart products, the Pen+ Ellipse has improved on the earlier smart pen with a consideration we all know: Sometimes your devices just don't play nice with each other.