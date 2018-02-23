Nintendo now allows Switch user reviews on game pages

The reviews aren't consistently available yet, but they're listed for at least some first- and third-party releases. We've spotted them on Super Mario Odyssey, Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Bayonetta 2 and Xenoblade Chronicles 2, among others.

Nintendo has offered game recommendations for Wii games in the past, but this appears to kick things up a notch. They won't always be helpful -- people tend to leave product reviews when they're either ecstatic or furious, so you probably won't see many nuanced, moderate takes. Nonetheless, it's nice to have an official user review option, whether you're determined to share your thoughts or just want an alternative to store pages and professional reviews.