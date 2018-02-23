Nissan's self-driving taxi is ready for passengers

Passengers will be able to tell the app via text or voice what activity they want to do while in the area. The car's built-in tablet screen will then show them recommendations, including places of interests and event. Sure, you could look all those up on your own, but the Easy Ride system can hook you up with coupons from the retailers and restaurants it recommended. You'll also be asked to rate your experience and how much you'll be willing to pay for a ride like it in the future.

When Nissan first announced its plans to test the service this year, it said the initial trial period will only last for a couple of weeks. Nissan and DeNA won't be able to gather tons of feedback within that time, but any survey response they get will be used to develop future field tests and Easy Ride itself. To be able to offer rides to Olympics tourists and Japan's aging population, they're planning to expand their routes, offer multilingual support and fine-tune their pick-up and drop-off processes in the next couple of years. While it's not exactly clear if the initial tests will have a human driver behind the wheel, Nissan says the companies have set up a remote monitoring center for customers' peace of mind.