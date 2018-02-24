Android P won't get a 'dark mode' after all

There was a short-lived hysteria Friday when it seemed like Google would grant a longstanding request to add built-in "dark mode" theming on stock Android, similar to the tweak OnePlus adds. Unfortunately, the team updated its tracker to explain that there was a misunderstanding, and it's not coming. For users who prefer custom themes they'll still need to root and add third-party tools to do it, but that doesn't mean nothing is happening.

As a post in the thread explains, what the Android team will change in its "P" release is a new toggle that makes it easier for developers to test a night mode (Twitter has one) in their apps. The function was already there, but now it's easier to access in Settings, so more apps may take advantage and save a little eye strain or potentially even energy on OLED-screened phones.