Apple Pay Cash nears its first international expansion

Despite the apparently imminent expansion, it's doubtful that Apple Pay Cash will allow money transfers between countries. As 9to5Mac observed, competing services typically limit you to paying others on your home turf -- the stiff fees alone would discourage across-the-border payments.

An international rollout could be crucial to generating some momentum for Apple's fledgling offering. Rivals like Venmo might be US-only, but others have a broader reach -- Skype's PayPal-based Send Money feature is available in 26 countries as of this writing. If Apple Pay Cash is going to become the go-to option for iPhone and iPad owners looking to repay their friends, it needs to be more than just a one-country product.