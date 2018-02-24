Chrome's pull-to-refresh starts making its way to Chromebooks

As we mentioned, though, the feature has only made its way as far as the developer channel. If you do have access to it for Chrome OS and Windows, you'll still have to activate the gesture via the hidden flag chrome://flags/#pull-to-refresh. Based on previous reports, Google's Chrome team has been working on bringing the gesture to Chromebooks since at least mid-2017. Hopefully, it won't take them too long to release the feature to the public.