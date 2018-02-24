Chrome's pull-to-refresh starts making its way to Chromebooks

Chrome on Chromebooks and Windows-2-in-1 devices is on its way to becoming more like its sibling on mobile. As lucasban has posted on Reddit, the pull-to-refresh gesture is now available on the browser's developer channel for those platforms. While the feature might not make that much of a difference as it does on mobile -- Chrome for those devices has a pretty accessible refresh button -- the iOS/Android version's touch control will still make a great addition for the touchscreen laptop-tablet hybrids.
As we mentioned, though, the feature has only made its way as far as the developer channel. If you do have access to it for Chrome OS and Windows, you'll still have to activate the gesture via the hidden flag chrome://flags/#pull-to-refresh. Based on previous reports, Google's Chrome team has been working on bringing the gesture to Chromebooks since at least mid-2017. Hopefully, it won't take them too long to release the feature to the public.
Pull-to-Refresh Flag Working in Chrome OS Dev Channel from r/chromeos