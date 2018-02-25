Canon launches the EOS M50, its first 4K mirrorless camera

The ISO range is 100-25,600, expandable to 51,200 max, depending on the mode. Burst shooting runs at 10fps, or 7.4fps with continuous autofocus, letting you capture a maximum of 47 images in the latter mode. Video shooters get an external 3.5mm microphone input and HDMI output while shooting, and there's also micro-USB port (but no high-speed USB Type C, unfortunately).

The EOS M50 looks like a very solid entry-level mirrorless camera, but does beg that question as to why someone would now buy the more expensive M5 model. In response, Canon appears to have dropped the prices of all its mirrorless cameras, lowering the M5 from $980 to $930, and dropping the the M6 by $100 from $780 to $680.

As mentioned, the M50 will cost $780 for the body only (in black of white) or $900 with the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM kit lens. You can also grab it with both the EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM and EF-M 55-200mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM lenses for $1,250. It arrives in April of 2018.