Tesla Powerwall systems help some Hawaii schools beat the heat

It wouldn't be the first time Tesla has provided ways to mitigate Hawaii's energy problem, either. Tesla already has a network of solar panels and batteries that keep Kauai lit up at night, for instance. Hawaii's solar grid contained approximately 55,000 cells spread over 45 acres as of last March.

In late January, Governor Ige announced that the original 1,000-classroom goal had been surpassed and that over 1,200 rooms had sustainably powered air conditioning. Last September, Pacific Solar installed 955 solar panels and eight power inverters at Oahu's Kamaile Academy, a public charter school. So while Tesla certainly has the most name recognition, local companies are doing their part as well.