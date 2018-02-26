New alliance wants to improve terrible in-flight internet

The group aims to reduce the costs and headaches associated with the installation and operation of the infrastructure required to provide connectivity on aircraft. The end goal is to work together to cut costs and provide passengers with fast, reliable internet onboard aircraft. It would combine higher speeds with a better user experience because passengers wouldn't have to pay separately for internet access once on board.

Anyone who's regularly used an airplane internet connection knows how dismal the experience can be, so this is a positive step forward. It's too early to say when this alliance will start having tangible effects, and it's important that more airline industry companies sign on to make it a reality, but anything that improves in-flight internet is a win in our book.