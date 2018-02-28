Apple Watch Series 3 will track your shredding on the slopes

Apple says that in conjunction with those apps, the Watch will log your total vertical descent and horizontal distance (perfect for cross-country skiing), calories burned, average and maximum speed, number of runs and total time spent on the slopes. And of course, you'll be able to start a few of the apps with Siri voice commands.

What's a little weird though is that instead of adding these features directly to the Health app itself, Apple is relying on third-parties to make use of the functionality. This might all change once watchOS 5 rolls around, presumably, this fall. Regardless, the updated apps are on iTunes right now. There's always time for a trip to Vail this summer, right?