'My Tamagotchi Forever' app arrives on March 15th

You'll still have to take care of your pet like old times, though, play mini games with it and evolve it when it's ready to grow. But since this is the age of social media, you'll also be able to share moments and compare your progress with friends. You can also tickle your pets now, thanks to the magic of touchscreen displays. While the app won't be available until March 15th, you can now pre-register on Google Play to be notified when you can download the app and get a critter to dote on. For now, you can register at the game's website to get the chance to become the inspiration for a brand new Tamagotchi character.